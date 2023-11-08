13-year-old Silver Spring girl among those killed in massive North Carolina house fire

Three people were killed and three others were hurt in the blaze. All of them are from Maryland.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A teenager and two adults thought to be vacationing in North Carolina's Outer Banks died early Friday morning in a fatal house fire.

The fire also injured three other people and decimated the waterfront home in Kill Devil Hills. All six victims were from Maryland, investigators said Monday.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2:25 a.m. Friday. Crews contained and extinguished the blaze, which had fully engulfed a rental home along North Virginia Dare Trail and damaged two neighboring properties.

“As far as we know, they were on vacation,” Rachel Tackett, the city’s public information officer, told The Associated Press in an interview Friday. “The cars in the driveway had tags from Maryland on them.”

Two other adults found in the house were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries. A 48-year-old woman and her 55-year-old boyfriend, both from Silver Spring, are said to be in stable condition as of Monday morning.

The woman's 13-year-old daughter was killed in the blaze, and her 16-year-old daughter was treated at a local hospital and released, according to officials.

Husband and wife Colleen Cohan and William Deeg, from Ashton, Maryland, were identified as the two adults killed.

Crews evacuated and safely relocated all occupants of a nearby home that sustained some fire damage, Tackett said. The property has been posted as unsafe for occupancy.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, the Dare County Fire Marshal and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.