BRUNSWICK, Md. -- MARC trains are not running on the Brunswick line Wednesday morning after a train got stuck in flood waters and caused track damage.
RELATED: Flooding causes multiple closures in Frederick, Maryland
It was a frustrating commute for 85 passengers who got stranded on the MARC train late Tuesday night after being stuck in flood waters for hours. The train got stuck about four miles east of Brunswick. Responding rescue crews had to wait for some of the water to recede before getting passengers off the train.
There is damage on the train tracks between Brunswick and Germantown and between Monocacy and Point of Rocks on the Frederick branch.
Riders who usually take the Brunswick line can use their MARC train tickets for Metro, officials said. Metro parking charges are not included.
Service is expected to be restored by Thursday, officials said.