BRUNSWICK, Md. -- MARC trains are not running on the Brunswick line Wednesday morning after a train got stuck in flood waters and caused track damage.

It was a frustrating commute for 85 passengers who got stranded on the MARC train late Tuesday night after being stuck in flood waters for hours. The train got stuck about four miles east of Brunswick. Responding rescue crews had to wait for some of the water to recede before getting passengers off the train.

Passengers are now off the stranded #MARC train after being stuck in flood waters for hours. Some passengers are standing by for buses that will take them further— Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg, and beyond. They tell me it was a frustrating, long night. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Q3fTEU1L6v — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) May 16, 2018

There is damage on the train tracks between Brunswick and Germantown and between Monocacy and Point of Rocks on the Frederick branch.

Riders who usually take the Brunswick line can use their MARC train tickets for Metro, officials said. Metro parking charges are not included.

Service is expected to be restored by Thursday, officials said.

Important info for MARC riders this morning. NO BRUNSWICK LINE SERVICE @wusa9 @_EllenBryan pic.twitter.com/gEpiHeBkas — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) May 16, 2018

