Still no arrests 3 months after 13-year-old shot and killed while raking leaves in his front yard

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Three months after 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was fatally shot in his own front yard, police have yet to make an arrest.

Saturday marked the 3-month anniversary of the Hillcrest Heights eighth-grader's death. According to authorities, somebody shot him while he was raking leaves in his yard.

For Jayz's mother, Juanita Agnew, the search for clues continues.

"How can someone drive up and see a child and shoot the child?" she asked.

So far, the answer to that question remains elusive.

The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) has been investigating the killing since it happened around 5:00 P.M. on November 8, 2022. Investigators are offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crimesolvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS or online here.

In December, after Jayz's funeral, PGPD Captain Thomas Harley told the family that officers "are tirelessly working this case."

"We will not give up," he promised.

So far, though, no arrests have been made and, at least publicly, no suspects have been identified. Jayz's killer apparently remains at large.

"Our house is very quiet now, he was the life of our home," said Juanita Agnew of her slain son.

For neighbors, the 8th-grader’s unsolved death brings grief and regret.

"I wish I would've been sitting right here on this porch and seen what happened," said Guy Davis, a neighbor who lives just a few doors down from the Agnew home.

Still, Juanita Agnew is not giving up.

"It hurts," she said. "But I'm hopeful."

She's asking anyone with information about the case to come forward to the police.

"Do the right thing," she said. "This could’ve been your child, this could’ve been your family member, and you would want someone to speak up."

She's also working with a county legislator on a bill in Jayz's honor. According to Juanita Agnew, Prince George's County Councilmember Krystal Oriadha is working on a bill that would help offset the cost of home surveillance equipment purchased by Prince George's County citizens. Juanita says investigators are struggling, in part, because there is no surveillance video of her son's killing. She is hopeful this bill, if passed, would help other parents avoid a similar fate.