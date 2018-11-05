Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released a tidal wave of Russian advertisements Thursday, all posted to Instagram and Facebook with the goal of wounding the American electorate during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Within the 3,500 social media posts previously unattributed to malevolent Russian actors, Virginia voters saw ads that asked people to support the Confederacy once again.

RELATED: Facebook gives more details on how it tracks non-users

A post specifically targeting Baltimore and areas south of the Potomac River featured the photos of three African-American men killed by police officers.

Another ad asked black men why they even bothered to vote, when their participation would change nothing.

But while many of the posts mastered American vitriol and slang, calling Democratic supporters ‘libtards’ in one instance, others had sentences with peculiar grammar. Words were missing.

Sentences read aloud sounded like, perhaps a Russian might have composed them.

“Being patriot” declared one social media post authored by a Russian and dispersed across American accounts. “Your life matter. My life matter,” read another.

In a conference earlier this month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the corporation would now actively verify the authors of political advertisements.

The ads, made available for the public to review, show how many Facebook users they reached, and how much Russians paid for the posts.

© 2018 WUSA