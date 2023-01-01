Montgomery Co. firefighters help deliver New Year's baby in car

The baby was born while on the way to the hospital around 6:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman in Montgomery County had a surprising start to 2023 when her baby was delivered in her car on the way to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said fire and medical crews responded to the Intercounty Connector (ICC) near Georgia Avenue for a report of a medical emergency around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Firefighters arrived to assist with the childbirth and took both the mother and the baby to the hospital. Both were healthy, according to Piringer.

"Great work by 911 caller and call taker prior to EMS arrival," Piringer said in a tweet.

Piringer said he looks forward to reuniting the mother and daughter with the firefighters who assisted with the delivery in a week or two.