x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Montgomery Co. firefighters help deliver New Year's baby in car

The baby was born while on the way to the hospital around 6:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman in Montgomery County had a surprising start to 2023 when her baby was delivered in her car on the way to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said fire and medical crews responded to the Intercounty Connector (ICC) near Georgia Avenue for a report of a medical emergency around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 1. 

Firefighters arrived to assist with the childbirth and took both the mother and the baby to the hospital. Both were healthy, according to Piringer.

"Great work by 911 caller and call taker prior to EMS arrival," Piringer said in a tweet.

Piringer said he looks forward to reuniting the mother and daughter with the firefighters who assisted with the delivery in a week or two. 

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

2 dead and 2 injured in 'domestic-related incident' in Prince George's County

Before You Leave, Check This Out