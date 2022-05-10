Cheverly reveals new town seal, removing plantation image

With the help of the residents, the town decided on a clean spare design featuring no iconography and the town name inside a circle for the new seal.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEVERLY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on June 29, 2020.

A small town in Cheverly, Maryland recently took a stand to create a new town seal that "better reflected town ideals."

In 2020, council members unanimously voted to remove an image of Mt. Hope Plantation from the town seal, citing inspiration from the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, the town is unveiling the new design created by the Town Seal Commission.

With the help of residents from all six wards, and advice from the Neighborhood Design Center, the town decided on a clean, spare design featuring no iconography and the town's name inside a circle.

The original town seal design was chosen by the town's first mayor, Mayor Fred Gast, in 1931. According to the National Historic Register, Mount Hope was built in 1839 by Fielder Magruder Jr., who used to manage the 716 tobacco fields that ultimately turned into the town of Cheverly.



The removal of the image was in large part thanks to the efforts of the town's current mayor, and first Black mayor, Kayce Munyeneh. The former Ward 4 councilmember, a descendant of slaves herself, said once she realized slaves lived and worked at Mount Hope, it was a no brainer to remove it from the seal.