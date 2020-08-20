New technology key for safety at BWI Airport as air travel increases

Baltimore/Washington International-Thurgood Marshall Airport is working with new technology that eliminates contact between TSA agents and passengers.

BALTIMORE — Airports across the country have seen a drastic drop in passengers since March. Those numbers are slowly on the rise again, as more people return to the airport.

Baltimore/Washington International-Thurgood Mashall Airport is the busiest airport in the region right now. According to an airport spokesperson, BWI saw more passengers in June than both Reagan National and Dulles Airport combined.

With that increase, BWI Marshall has new safety measures that cut down on the contact between Transportation Security Administration Officers and passengers. Credential Authentication Units are now being used at security checkpoints.

Instead of handing their ID to a TSA agent, when travelers approach the podium, they place their driver’s license or passport into the CAT unit to be scanned. It is one less touch-point that helps fight the spread of coronavirus.

"This unit is smart enough to let the TSA officer know you are ticketed to fly out of that airport on that day, so you don't have to show your boarding pass, one less touchpoint. We're using technology to improve the security process as well as doing what we can to make sure we're reducing touchpoints especially with this point in time and the pandemic," Lisa Farbstein with TSA said.

JUST IN: @TSA screened 862,949 people on Sun., Aug. 16; 689,895 people on Sat., Aug. 15; and 783,744 individuals on Fri., Aug. 14. It's the second Sunday in a row that throughput topped 800,000 since the start of the pandemic. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) August 17, 2020