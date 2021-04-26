Montgomery County Council, acting as the Board of Health, will vote on a measure Tuesday that would tie reopening to the number of locals who have been vaccinated.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A new proposal could change the way Montgomery County phases in re-opening in the future.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council will sit as the Board of Health and vote on a measure that would tie reopening to the number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in the county.

Under the measure, three phases of reopening would be automatically triggered when Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles reports certain benchmarks of vaccination progress.

Currently, 50% of the Montgomery County population has received at least one shot of vaccine. At 50%, indoor gatherings can increase to 50 people.

When 60% of locals receive one-shot, gatherings indoors can increase to 250 people.

Finally, when half the population is fully vaccinated, Montgomery County can follow the state’s more lenient COVID-19 guidelines.

Each benchmark comes with other capacity rollbacks that can found toward the bottom of the article.

Montgomery Council President Tom Hucker and Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz proposed the change.

Hucker said communities in states like Illinois and California have already adopted the approach.

“It will allow people to have some productivity, predictability in their lives,” he said. “And, plan things a little bit better as we get more and more people vaccinated.”

There have been reports of vaccine demand decreasing across the country. But Hucker did not seem to be worried about that potentially affecting the phase-in proposal in Montgomery County.

He said local demand remains strong as 125,000 people remain on the preregistration list for vaccines in the county.

“Anybody who wants to see us reopen more quickly should be urging their family members, their friends, their neighbors to go get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” he said.

In the past, the Maryland SoccerPlex in Germantown has criticized some of the county’s COVID-19 restrictions as being too strict.

SoccerPlex Executive Director Matt Libber said as things stand now, the sports complex stands to lose many of its summer events.

“[Teams] want reassurance to know that they can come here and play and be able to play under the rules they're playing everywhere else,” he said.

Libber said the new proposal could address some of the issues that now face the SoccerPlex. For example, he said when 60% of Montgomery’s population is vaccinated, teams outside of the DMV will finally be allowed to play at the site.

However, Libber said the SoccerPlex is still looking for more leniency when it comes to mask usage. Right now, athletes must wear masks while playing sports outside.

The new proposal could follow the American Academy of Pediatrics guidance that states face coverings could be removed during vigorous, outdoor exercise in high heat and high humidity conditions.

“They have a heat provision in there now, but we're still looking for more consistency, like, we don't have to wear it for outdoor low-risk medium, or sports,” Libber said.