WASHINGTON -- If you're looking for that midterm election "blue wave" in Maryland's race for governor, good luck finding it.

New polling out from the The University of Maryland and The Washington Post shows Republican Governor Larry Hogan with a 20-point lead over Democratic challenger Ben Jealous.

The poll projects Hogan to take 58 percent of the vote with Jealous taking 38 percent of the vote. The University of Maryland's Michael Hanmer says the numbers are especially surprising in a state where Democrat voters outnumber Republicans two to one.

Hanmer says Hogan is different than other Republicans running across the country. Hogan is helped by climate, healthcare, and border policies that do not align him with President Trump. Hogan did not endorse the President in 2016.

"Hogan serves as a clear example as somebody who hasn't done that and seems to be succeeding so far," said Hanmer.

The new poll spells not all bad news for Maryland Democrats. It forecasts that they will likely hold on to the Maryland State House. 57 percent of those polls said they wanted Democrats to hold on to the legislature if Hogan wins again.

