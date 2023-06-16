New pickleball court planned for North Bethesda

The 11-court facility is expected to open this summer.

BETHESDA, Md. — If you haven't been able to reserve a spot at your local pickleball court, you'll have another option soon.

Pickleball venue Dill Dinkers plans to open an 11-court pickleball facility within the Randolph Hills Complex at 4942 Boiling Brook Parkway in North Bethesda this summer.

"We truly believe the popularity of Pickleball is still in its infancy and Dill Dinkers is committed to remain ahead of the growth by identifying and securing strategic locations. Our team intends to remain steadfast and we envision establishing venues throughout the Mid-Atlantic region," co-founder Will Richards said in a statement.