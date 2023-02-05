New Saturday parking fees take effect in Montgomery County next month

Officials say the revenue generated will go toward improving safety in parking facilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County officials say new Saturday parking fees will go into effect next month.

Beginning July 8, Montgomery County-operated garages, parking lots and street meters in Downtown Bethesda and Silver Spring will begin charging for Saturday parking.

Montgomery County Department of Transportation says revenue generated from the new Saturday fees will be used to implement new safety and security measures in Downtown Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton parking facilities. That includes installing more lighting and cameras.

Parking rates and hours effective July 8 in Downtown Bethesda and Silver Spring will be:

Downtown Bethesda

On-street: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.: $2.25 per hour

Surface lot parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.: $2 per hour

Garage parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.: $1.75 per hour or less

Downtown Silver Spring

On-street parking: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.: $2 per hour

Surface lot parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.: $1.25 per hour

Garage parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.: $1.25 per hour or less

The new parking fees follow the deadly shooting of Joe Reynolds. He was found shot to death in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage in downtown Silver Spring just days before Christmas last year.

There were no cameras inside the parking garage. His death is one of only two murders from 2022 that Montgomery County Police have yet to solve.

“Revenue generated from the new Saturday parking hours will allow us to increase security measures in and around our parking facilities that will ensure our downtown areas remain safe and desirable destinations for residents and visitors,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin. “Additionally, metered parking promotes turnover in parking spaces, which will increase the number of people who are able to dine and shop downtown. We expect these new Saturday hours to have a positive impact on our community and local businesses.”

Drivers will be able to purchase monthly parking passes valid for mornings, evenings and weekends. Sundays will remain free.