These Maryland laws go into effect October 1

New laws on police reform, voting rights and LGBTQ+ protections take action on Friday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A number of new laws take effect on Friday, October 1. New laws taking action include new police and criminal justice reforms, new voting rights laws, and new protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Here are some of the new laws on the books:

Public safety:

Anton's Law (SB178) - This law limits the use of no-knock warrants and limits them to daylight hours. It also makes records of police misconduct available for public information act requests. It's named after Anton Black, a 19-year-old African American who died in police custody in 2018 in a rural town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Police data collection and reporting (HB1248) - Beginning March 1, 2022, law enforcement agencies must annually report use of force incidents involving a police officer and resulting in a monetary settlement or judgment against the agency. The agencies will report the age, gender, ethnicity and race of each person involved, including the law enforcement officer to the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, which will share the information publicly.

Shortened sentences for continued education (HB89) - A new law shortens and incarcerated person's sentence by 60 days if they earn a degree or certificate, but only if they were not convicted of certain violent crimes.

Life sentences for young offenders (SB494) - This new law prevents a minor tried as an adult a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

LGBTQ+ protections:

Elimination of the "gay-trans panic defense" (HB231/SB046) - This law cancels the so-called "gay-trans panic defense," which says it was the discovery of victim's sexual orientation or gender identity that caused the killing and in turn, shifts the murder to a manslaughter.

LGBTQ Affairs commission (HB 130) - The new law creates a commission on LGBTQ affairs in the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives. The commission will create an annual report that provides policy recommendations to end discriminatory practices against LGBTQ adults and youth.

Voting Laws:

Early voting centers (HB206/SB596) - This law requires early voting centers to be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. for each early voting day for presidential general elections. For all other primary and general elections, early voting centers will be required to be open during the hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also, HB745 allow additional early voting centers in some counties.

Other Legislation:

Balloon release ban (HB391/SB716) - Prohibits anyone over 13 from intertidally releasing a balloon or a mass release of 10 or more balloons. Violators could face up to a $100 fine.