MARYLAND, USA — Hundreds of laws are set to go in effect in Maryland on October 1.

According to the Associate Press, new laws to protect health and strengthen criminal justice are taking effect in Maryland.

The state is raising the age to buy tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices, from 18 to 21 on Tuesday.

Maryland is changing the definition of a tobacco product to include electronic smoking, known as vaping.

People under the age of 18 will not be able to use any tanning devices in the state, including sunlamps, tanning booths or tanning beds.

Lawmakers updated Maryland's 2013 law against cyberbullying minors. The new law makes it an offense to send out messages online to a broad audience, instead of only directly against the minor.

Maryland also is criminalizing the display of sexually-exploited children and digitally-generated images that are indistinguishable from real photos.

Also, a Maryland law banning the sale of bump stocks, an attachment increasing a semi-automatic rifle's firing rate, is going into effect Tuesday.

The law is one of a variety of gun regulation bills passed during the 2018 legislative session.

Senate Bill 707 states that it "prohibits a person from transporting a certain rapid fire trigger activator into [Maryland] or manufacturing, possessing, selling, offering to sell, transferring, purchasing, or receiving a certain rapid fire trigger activator," not owned prior to Oct. 1, 2018.

Violation of the law is a a misdemeanor and carries a penalty of a maximum three years imprisonment, $5,000 fine or both.

Bump stocks were found on 12 of the rifles used in the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and wounded more than 800.

Grace's Law also takes effect Tuesday. It hardens penalties for online harassment with the intent of encouraging a minor to commit suicide.

Laura and Reid's Law is named after Lauren Wallen and her unborn child.

She was a pregnant Howard County school teacher who was murdered. This law enforces stricter penalties for killing a pregnant woman.

