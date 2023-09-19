Amazon is hiring 18K new employees this holiday season in Virginia and Maryland

The e-commerce giant is hiring 18,000 employees in Maryland and Virginia this holiday season.

MARYLAND, USA — Santa Claus is coming to town and so is Amazon.

The e-commerce giant is hiring 18,000 employees in Maryland and Virginia this holiday season. Amazon announced Thursday that it would be hiring 250,000 people throughout the entire country for full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions.

Roles from packing and picking to sorting and shipping will be available. On average the roles pay more than $20.50 an hour and up to $28 depending on the location.

In Virginia, Amazon positions will be available at the following locations:

Richmond: more than 3,000 employees

Hampton Roads: more than 2,500 employees

Fishersville: more than 500 employees

In Maryland, Amazon positions will be available at the following locations:

Baltimore: more than 7,500 employees

Hagerstown: more than 650 employees

Prince George’s County: more than 400 employees

With the holidays quickly approaching this is a great opportunity for students on break, people looking for some extra cash for gifts, or anyone interested in a flexible work schedule.

Job positions include:

Stowing

Picking

Packing

Sorting

Shipping customer orders and more!

For those interested in earning some extra cash for this year’s stocking stuffers apply here.