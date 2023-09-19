Amazon is hiring 18K new employees this holiday season in Virginia and Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — Santa Claus is coming to town and so is Amazon.
The e-commerce giant is hiring 18,000 employees in Maryland and Virginia this holiday season. Amazon announced Thursday that it would be hiring 250,000 people throughout the entire country for full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions.
Roles from packing and picking to sorting and shipping will be available. On average the roles pay more than $20.50 an hour and up to $28 depending on the location.
In Virginia, Amazon positions will be available at the following locations:
- Richmond: more than 3,000 employees
- Hampton Roads: more than 2,500 employees
- Fishersville: more than 500 employees
In Maryland, Amazon positions will be available at the following locations:
- Baltimore: more than 7,500 employees
- Hagerstown: more than 650 employees
- Prince George’s County: more than 400 employees
With the holidays quickly approaching this is a great opportunity for students on break, people looking for some extra cash for gifts, or anyone interested in a flexible work schedule.
Job positions include:
- Stowing
- Picking
- Packing
- Sorting
- Shipping customer orders and more!
For those interested in earning some extra cash for this year’s stocking stuffers apply here.
