New Carrollton Police Chief rehired after being fired one month ago

David Rice served almost two decades as New Carrollton police chief before he was fired by the city's old mayor last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — In April, New Carrollton's former mayor Phelecia Nembhard fired David Rice from his post as New Carrollton Police Chief. He had worked in that position for close to two decades.

Rice said he learned about the move in a letter that cited concerns about his leadership in the community over the last three years. He added he also came under fire from Nembhard after he asked an independent police agency to investigate the case of former New Carrollton Police Officer Jeffery Harris.

The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office accused Harris of assaulting a man during an arrest. Non-law enforcement officials decided to give Harris a new job in the New Carrollton city government after his subsequent conviction in that case.

Nembhard never provided WUSA9 a reason for Rice's firing.

A lot has changed since Nembhard made her decision to let Rice go, however.

In early May, New Carrollton Councilmember Katrina Dodro beat Nembhard in the city's election for mayor. New councilmember Briana Urbina told WUSA9 Dodro decided to rehire Rice following her inauguration, in New Carrollton, Wednesday night.