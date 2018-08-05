A 66-year old doctor, a 70-year old family friend and a home improvement contractor were the victims who died in a domestic violence rampage in Brookeville, Md. late Monday, according to Montgomery County Police.

The gunman was a federally licensed firearms dealer who burst into a neighbor's home and opened fire on the victims as people scattered, police said.

RELATED: Victims identified in Md. shooting where man held wife hostage

The gunman was pursuing his wife, who'd sought refuge at their neighbor's house on Brown Farm Way after claiming he held her hostage. The shooting happened inside that neighbor's house.

The victims are:

Mary Ann Smathers-Olson, 66, who lived in the home where the shooting happened.

Danny Lee Murphy, 70, of East Spearfish Drive in Brandon, South Dakota. He was visiting the residents in the home where the shooting happened.

Craig Harold Shotwell, 54, of Wards Chapel Road in Owings Mills, Md. He was performing work at the residence where the shooting happened.

The gunman was identified as Christopher Wilson Snyder, 41, of the 2200 block of Brown Farm Way, a stately brick home with tall white columns.

Three people, including Snyder's wife who was the target of the attack, escaped the shooting by fleeing the Olson home.

Snyder killed himself hours later after retreating back to his home and barricading himself from police.

He held a federal firearms dealer's license and is linked in online records to a small security company that he appeared to operate from the home.

Neighbors said Snyder was a surly hothead who boasted about military service and claimed to be involved in overseas special operations.

Others said Snyder attracted attention by driving wildly in the neighborhood and claiming he had shot vultures that were perched on a neighbor's roof.

WUSA9 could not verify Snyder's claims about military service.

Online court records indicate Snyder had been divorced.

© 2018 WUSA