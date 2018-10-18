Silver Spring, Md. -- Lynne Starke said she's suffering from symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after living with the noise from construction of the Purple Line connector rail project since the fall of 2017.

"The Purple Line made no provisions for human life," Stark said in a conversation that was repeatedly interrupted by screeching horns and clanging machinery outside her modest ground floor apartment on Plymouth Street in Silver Spring.

Stark claims hard-rock drilling for a tunnel accounts for cracked concrete and window panes in her unit.

She is so frustrated, she attempted to stack belongings in front of one window to block noise. It didn't work.

Stark provided WUSA9 with videos of heavy equipments clanging and grinding.

"This is constant! It never stops!," Starke said.

At a community meeting Tuesday, a tense crowd of 30 neighbors who are also fed up with noise heard expressions of sympathy but no promises that the 24-7 tunnel boring schedule will be cut back, according to a Washington Post report.

“We regret that it’s that disruptive,” said Mike Madden, the Maryland Transit Administration's deputy project director on the Purple Line, according to the Post. “At this point, the state is not prepared to stop work or [direct] the contractor to not go on for 24 hours at the tunnel because that’s necessary to meet the schedule.”

Madden told neighbors the tunnel project is critical to keeping the entire 16-mile light rail project on schedule for a 2022 opening.

The short tunnel in Silver Spring is the only part of the rail line that is underground.

Purple Line constructors have a noise waiver under an agreement with Montgomery County, according to John Undeland, a spokesman for Purple Line Partners, the private sector consortium under contract with the MTA to build and operate the Purple Line.

The most disruptive work will be finished in about six months.

Lynne Starke said that will be too much more to endure.

