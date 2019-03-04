CLARKSBURG, Md. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 270 at Maryland Route 121 was shut down in Montgomery County Wednesday morning after a crash involving two officers on motorcycles, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on I-270 just before the weigh station between Route 121 and Route 109.

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash is not yet know.

Traffic was diverted to Route 121. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.