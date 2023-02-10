2 arrested in June homicide in Temple Hills

The shooting happened on June 22 in Temple Hills near the D.C.-Maryland border.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old in June, the Prince George’s County Police Department said Monday.

Just before 6 p.m. on June 22, officers responded to the 3200 block of Naylor Road in Temple Hills, near 51 Liquors along the D.C. border.

When first responders arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead that the scene.

The victim was identified as Tyzaiah Gaither, 19, of D.C.

The police department said Monday that their detectives identified Jeffrey Coachman, 49, and Recco Bouknight, 53 – both of D.C. – as their suspects.



Detectives say Gaither attempted to steal money from Coachman before the shooting. After shooting Gaither in a parking lot, police said Coachman intentionally ran him over with his car as he and Bouknight fled the scene.

Bouknight and Coachman are being charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. Both suspects are in custody in Washington, D.C., pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

No other information has been released. Anyone who has information in the investigation should call the Homicide Unit at (301) 516-2512.