MVA closes branches, in-person services for 2 weeks to stop spread of COVID-19

Here's a look at the alternative services that will be available.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will temporarily close and suspend in person services at all their branch locations and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Progam (VEIP) starting Monday until Jan. 4 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers who had appointments scheduled between Monday to Jan. 2 will be rescheduled and contacted via phone and email about the change, MDOT MVA officials said.

Also, those who were scheduled for emissions tests between Monday to Jan. 2 will get a 30-day extension from their due date.

When branches and VEIP services reopen on Jan. 4 COVID-19 protocols will continue to be in place.

BREAKING:

Maryland MVA offices to close for 2 weeks. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/8gs3h1Nz9J — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) December 21, 2020

MDOT MVA self-service VEIP kiosks, online services, and 24-hour kiosks will still be available during the temporary closure.

Driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations, that expired after March 12, 2020, are still eligible for renewal during the COVID-19 State of Emergency and are extended until further notice.

If you have questions regarding emergency business needs, such as obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) or registering fleet vehicles needed to bring resources to Marylanders, MDOT MVA urges customers to reach out to them at COVID19MVAAction@mdot.maryland.gov.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that a public health advisory has been issued to restrict indoor gathering limits to no more than 10 people (previously 25) and strongly advises against all non-essential travel. Anyone traveling to or from Maryland must have a negative COVID-19 test or self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival. Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and D.C. are the only localities exempt from the travel requirements.