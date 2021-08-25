‘Multiple members have tested positive’ | COVID-19 cases emerge among Gov. Hogan’s vaccinated staff

“All testing, notification, and quarantining protocols have been followed, in accordance with CDC guidance, and contact tracing is underway."

MARYLAND, USA — Multiple members of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s staff have tested positive for COVID, according to Deputy Communications Director Kata Hall.

The director did not go on to specify how many total cases there have been among the staff, but did add that “all testing, notification, and quarantining protocols have been followed, in accordance with CDC guidance, and contact tracing is underway.”

Hall also confirmed that all members of the staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. She said that both Hogan and Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford had been tested out of caution and that their results were negative.

Hogan announced Sunday that the state had hit another milestone: 80% of adults have been vaccinated so far. The governor noted that the vaccination rate meant the state had now hit two benchmarks set by the Biden administration: 70% of Maryland adults vaccinated before Memorial Day and 80% by Labor Day.