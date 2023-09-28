2 fights break out at St. Charles High School, 3 staff members assaulted

The staff members did sustain injuries and were treated by the school’s medical staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYLAND, USA — Three school staff members were injured in two separate fights that took place an hour apart from each other.

At nearly 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, three students got into a fight in the hallways of St. Charles High School.

When staff members attempted to intervene and break up the fight, they were assaulted. The staff members did sustain injuries and were treated by the school’s medical staff.

Then a little after 11:30 a.m., another fight broke out in the hallway, this time involving four students. While attempting to stop the altercation and separate the students, school staff members were also assaulted.

Two of the students involved, as well as a school staff member, sustained injuries from the fight. All three were treated by school medical staff.

The school is currently investigating the altercation and criminal charges are being brought up against the students involved.

This is the third fight to break out in the hallways of St. Charles High School in the last two days.