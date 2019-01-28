BALTIMORE — Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) will continue to officer free transit this week for federal employees who were impacted by the government shutdown.

Governor Larry Hogan stated last week that he was launching #MDhelps, an initiative to provide relief to employees.

Federal employees who were impacted by the shutdown will have free transit service on MARC, Commuter Bus and BaltimoreLink services, including CityLink, LocalLink, Express BusLink, Light RailLink, and Metro SubwayLink.

Riders are required to show their federal government IDs in order to qualify. Free transit will be offered through the close of transit on Friday, February 1.

For more information click here.