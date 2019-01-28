BALTIMORE — Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) transit is free this week for federal employees who were impacted by the government shutdown.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched #MDhelps, an initiative to provide relief to employees.

Federal employees who were impacted by the shutdown receive free transit service on MARC, Commuter Bus and BaltimoreLink services, including CityLink, LocalLink, Express BusLink, Light RailLink, and Metro SubwayLink.

Riders are required to show their federal government IDs in order to qualify. Free transit will be offered through the close of transit on Friday.

