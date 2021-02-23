x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Large number of vaccine appointments canceled at M&T Bank Stadium due to booking link issue

The vaccine appointments had been scheduled to occur at M&T Bank Stadium. The UMD Medical System said the booking link was made “inadvertently” public.

BALTIMORE — A large number of Marylanders had signed up to get the coronavirus vaccine at a sports stadium only to have the appointments canceled.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that most people had signed up using an invalid link.

The vaccine appointments had been scheduled to occur at M&T Bank Stadium. The University of Maryland Medical System said the booking link was made “inadvertently” public.

Spokesman Michael Schwartzberg said people who had signed up have since been notified that their vaccines were canceled because eligibility couldn’t be confirmed.

He said that a non-public website had inadvertently made an appointment booking link discoverable.

“Vaccination appointments were created in error by several thousand people via this invalid link, where vaccination eligibility was unable to be confirmed, and the link was shared widely before we were able to shut it down,” Schwartzberg said.

M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled to open Thursday as the state’s third mass vaccination site. State health officials have yet to say when people can register for the vaccine.

Using M&T Bank Stadium as a mass vaccination site is part of an agreement with the NFL, the federal government and states across the country, to make vaccines more available at large sites. 

Six Flags in Prince George's County is one of these sites that have been set up. 

NFL football stadiums have been used during the pandemic in the U.S. to help give vaccines and provide COVID-19 tests. 

FedEx Field in Prince George's County was used as a COVID-19 testing site in 2020.

Credit: AP
A general view of M&T Bank Stadium in the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

RELATED: Woman, two dogs die in Montgomery County fire

RELATED: 100-year-old Montgomery County man is a prime example of how health officials use the vaccine to target COVID hot spots

RELATED: Montgomery County warns residents about COVID-19 scams

RELATED: Here's who is now eligible for vaccination under DC's new guidelines

Download the WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news