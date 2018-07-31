PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – U.S. Park Police responded to Greenbelt Park in Prince George’s County, Maryland Tuesday after a woman said she saw a mountain lion in the area.

Around 3 p.m., a woman went to the Park Police substation in the park and said she had seen the animal on a path. She told officials the animal was tall enough to come up to her waist and that it did not appear to be aggressive.

No one else reported seeing the mountain lion, police said.

Officers told visitors to shelter in place as they searched for the animal.

Police continue to investigate.

