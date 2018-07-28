MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. -- A motorcyclist died Friday evening after being hit by a car at Shady Grove Road at Crabbs Branch Way in Montgomery County.

Police responded to the incident around 1:35 p.m. The motorcyclist Michael Barchuk, 55, of Pennsylvania, was traveling south on Shady Grove Road.

The driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer, Eddie Johnson, 30, of Silver Spring, was traveling north and was attempting to make a left on Crabbs Branch Way when he collided with Barchuk at the intersection.

Barchuk was transported with serious injuries and later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

