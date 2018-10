ROCKVILLE, Md. -- A motorcyclist died in collision with a car Monday evening in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County police say the incident happened in Rockville around 6:45 p.m. at East Gude Drive and Taft Court.

Police arrived to find that a car and a motorcycle had collided. The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The motorcyclist later died at a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

