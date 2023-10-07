Man dead, child injured after motorcycle accident in Seat Pleasant, Maryland

Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and Peppermill Drive after receiving a report of an accident.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Officers in Prince George's County are investigating after an accident involving a motorcycle and car left a man dead, a child and another adult injured.

Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and Peppermill Drive after receiving a report of an accident. When they arrived, police found a man, who was the driver of the motorcycle, and a child, who was in a car during the accident, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

The motorcycling was later pronounced dead, according to police. Officials are still working to identify the cause of the accident.

