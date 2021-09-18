Mother of Maryland woman killed by police, pleading for answers 6 years later

There was a demonstration at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on the sixth anniversary of India Kager's death.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — September marks six years since a Virginia Beach police officers shot and killed India Kager. Years after the Maryland woman's death, her mother Gina Best continues to share her story, in hopes of finding justice for her daughter.

In 2015, Kager was in a car outside a convenience store with her child's father, Angelo Perry, who was was considered a suspect in a number of violent crimes. Police said when officers approached the car, Perry fired at them and police fired back. Perry and Kager died. Their 4-month-old son, Roman, who was in the car with them, was unharmed.

Best disputes the claims of the events that led to her daughter's death. She drove from Maryland to Virginia Beach to honor her daughter on the anniversary of her death.

"Six years later, here we are. There was no justice for India. Justice would have been she was never killed in the first place," said Best.

Best and Black Lives Matter 757 want another look at what happened the night officers fired 30 rounds in just seconds into the car.

"It has to be reopened. We want a separate investigation, not with the Virginia Beach Police," said Best.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney cleared the officers of any wrongdoing after the shooting. A jury awarded Kager's sons $800,000 in a wrongful death suit against the officers. Her family says that's not enough.