Two people are believed to be dead after a large fire in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland on Wednesday.

Aerial images showed several town homes destroyed by fire on Gordon Stinnett Avenue.

Pat Mahoney, the mayor of Chesapeake Beach, said they believe an adult woman and her daughter were the two who perished in the flames.

Fire crews Wednesday night were searching the ruins for them.

Three firefighters were hurt battling the blaze and were taken to local hospitals. Two of the injured firefighters had gone into one of the burning houses when they were injured. As of Wednesday night, all three had been released from the hospital.

"The members of the North Beach VFD would like to thank the communities for their support," the responding volunteer fire department posted Wednesday night. "Three injured firefighters that were transported to area hospitals have been released and are safe with their families."

Officials said Gordon Stinnett Avenue was closed to traffic as they fought the fire.

The fire destroyed a total of five town homes, and another four or five were heavily damaged.

Mahoney did not know how many people were displaced by the fire, but the Northeast Community Center in Chesapeake Beach is being used as a temporary shelter.

Mahoney said the town plans to offer hotel rooms and other assistance. Calvert County is also assisting the displaced residents.

The town homes are part of an affordable housing community.

The mayor said the fire spread quickly due to the high winds in the area.

No word yet on what caused it or a total damage estimate.

