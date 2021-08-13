More than 15 people rescued from Billy Goat Trail during heat wave

The group, containing 15 kids, called for help around 4 p.m.

POTOMAC, Md. — A group of people, including 15 juveniles, was rescued from the Billy Goat Trail in the Potomac Thursday as a heat wave hit the DMV.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the group consisted of a few adults and 15 kids who were treated for heat illness and exposure.

The call for help came just after 4 p.m. Piringer says temperatures in the area were around 100 degrees at the time the group was hiking the difficult trail.

The group was taken to an EMS staging area while one person, only identified as a juvenile, was taken to the hospital. That juvenile is expected to be okay.

"Bill goat trail is a challenge on a good day," explained Piringer on Twitter. "Consider other 'shady' & less strenuous options if you're outdoors, more importantly, have water & stay hydrated."

