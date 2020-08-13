Coronavirus testing in Montogomery County impacted by severe weather, flash flooding

The entire DMV is under a Flash Flood Watch with heavy downpours across the region. Montgomery County, MD and Loudoun County, VA have been hit the hardest.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County testing has been halted at two locations for Thursday, August 13.

COVID-19 testing at the Silver Spring Civic Building and White Oak Community Recreation Center are the two sites that won't have the testing, according to county officials.

"The company that provides the County with testing, AdvaGenix, is reassessing their testing and lab process," said county officials. "Residents with appointments scheduled for Silver Spring will be notified that their appointments will not take place."

The entire DMV is under a Flash Flood Watch with heavy downpours across the region. Montgomery County, MD and Loudoun County, VA have been hit the hardest. County officials did not say if this was the reason for the delays in testing.