Montgomery Department of Transportation to resume late fees on parking citations

Montgomery County Dept of Transportation begins late fees for unpaid parking tickets on August 1st -- but there is a catch.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) -- which suspended late fees on parking citations in March of 2020 to prevent even more hardship on its residents during the COVID19 pandemic -- will resume collecting late fees for those parking citations starting on August 1st.

However, late fees for parking citations issued from Jan. 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, will be waived provided that the tickets are paid by Aug. 1, according to county officials.

Per Montgomery Transportation officials, if payment or a court request has not been made by Aug. 1, the penalty phase will begin 15 days following (Aug. 15) with a $25 late fee.

A subsequent late fee will be issued in the 45 days following. Late fees will only affect outstanding citations which have not already requested court or made their payment. The 6th District Court of Maryland, which adjudicates citation disputes, resumed court proceedings on June 1.

MCDOT is now mailing notices to the owners of vehicles with balances due for outstanding citations issued from Jan. 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

On June 15, the two parking sales stores located in Bethesda (Cheltenham Garage, No. 42) and Silver Spring (Town Square Garage, No. 61) resumed regular hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

These locations may be used to pay County parking citations, purchase monthly parking passes and other County issued parking permits, said the county in its statement.