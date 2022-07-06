Montgomery County won't prosecute women seeking an abortion

The county has joined others across the state in affirming that it will be a safe haven for women seeking the legal procedure.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Women who live in Montgomery County, Maryland, or travel to the state seeking an abortion, won't be prosecuted for seeking one, legal officials say.

The announcement comes as a result of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County has officially adopted a "non-cooperation policy" with outside states that would attempt to criminalize the conduct of a woman who comes to Maryland to obtain a safe and legal abortion.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy stated that he pledges to protect the reproductive rights of all women and that his office will not participate in the extradition of any woman who travels to Maryland as a safe haven in order to obtain an abortion, nor cooperate with any investigative efforts to identify providers.

"It is the position of the State’s Attorney’s Office that no state would have the legal authority to pass a law that would criminalize the legal activity of a woman who came to Maryland to obtain a medical procedure," McCarthy wrote. "The State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County will continue to protect the HIPAA rights of anyone who receives medical care in the state of Maryland."

The office said in their statement, echoing what Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has stated, that broad access to abortion remains protected in states, including Maryland, that recognize reproductive freedom.

"The State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County will use the full force of the law to continue to protect women’s rights," the statement said.

Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Richard Madaleno also previously announced that the county is freezing business travel for employees on official county business to 25 states that restrict access to reproductive health care.

In Prince George's County officials also announced their commitment to protecting a woman's right to choose whether or not to terminate a pregnancy.

Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy along with Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said their respective jurisdictions will be safe spaces for any woman who wants the procedure.