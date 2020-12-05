Montgomery County police investigate two homicides in White Oak area

In two separate incidents, one man and one woman have died, according to county police.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are investigating two shootings that happened in the Whtie Oak area Monday. In two separate incidents, one man and one woman have died, according to police.

The first of the two homicides happened in the 900 block of Balmoral Drive around 3:30 p.m.

One woman was killed and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while a man was also treated for his injuries at the crime scene, police said.

The Montgomery County Police Department said they have a man in custody as a suspect, but his name has not been released. Police do not believe the man was involved in a domestic relationship with any of the victims.

The second fatal shooting happened roughly eight hours later.

Montgomery County Police officers found a man dead inside a home in the 11500 block of February Circle around 10 p.m.

Police told WUSA9 that a man was taken into custody by officers at the crime scene.

Identities and further information for the second shooting have not yet been released.

In both killings and assaults, it is not yet known how the suspects allegedly harmed their victims.