Crews battle 2-alarm blaze in Gaithersburg

Dozens of firefighters worked in frigid temperatures to bring the fire under control.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Firefighters from Montgomery County battled a two-alarm fire at a home in Gaithersburg Tuesday morning.

About 85 firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the 20700 block of Sabbath Court near Goshen Road around 4 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.

The Water Supply Task Force was called to the scene, since there are no fire hydrants in the area where the fire broke out.

Piringer said the bulk of the fire has been brought under control and all of the people who were inside the house were able to safely get out. According to Piringer, the fire extended from the basement, all the way to the roof of the home.

In addition to the fire itself, firefighters had to deal with cold temperatures. When crews were called to the scene, it was only about 19 degrees in Gaithersburg.

Goshen Road is closed between Warfield Road and Brink Road due to fire activity and icy road conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.