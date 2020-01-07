Montgomery County to consider hiring civilian assistant police chief

A virtual public hearing on the proposed bill is July 7 at 1:30 p.m.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County is considering changes to its police department, but not without your input. A bill was recently introduced which suggests adding a non-merit civilian assistant chief of police to the department.

The civilian assistant police chief would focus on community relations and evidenced-based policing, according to the proposed bill. Montgomery County Executive Mark Elrich proposed the idea. In a letter to the council’s president, he said the position would help the department be more engaged, transparent, and accountable.

If the idea becomes reality, this would be the fifth assistant chief of police in the department. According to the proposal, the civilian assistant chief would oversee a newly created Community Resources Bureau.

That bureau would manage the Community Engagement Division, the Policy Planning Division, and the Public Information Office.

Some of the goals include enhancing department communications with the public, building trust in the community, and creating a framework for the evolving needs of residents and the department, according to Elrich’s letter.

"The entire policing in America is something that’s being looked at and should be looked at," said Council President Sidney Katz, who is the lead sponsor of the bill at the request of Elrich. "We need to change the way we're doing business in many ways."

In the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests against police brutality and racism, Montgomery County's Council is among several jurisdictions to take swift action on police reform.

Two weeks ago, the council passed a resolution declaring racism as a "public health crisis." Legislation has also been introduced to prevent "unnecessary use of force."

If you’d like to weigh-in about the proposed civilian assistant chief of police position, a virtual public hearing is scheduled for July 7 at 1:30 p.m.