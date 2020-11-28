Teen skateboarder faces life-threatning injuries after being hit by vehicle: Montgomery County Police

The 15-year-old male was riding a skateboard and was crossing Montrose Road, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 15-year-old Montgomery County teen is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car Friday while riding a skateboard near the intersection of Montrose Road at Evelyn Drive, according to Montgomery County Police.

The collision happened around 10 p.m. and multiple police and medical personnel responded.

It was a 2012 Toyota Prius that hit the teen and the driver that hit the skateboarder is from Virginia, said Montgomery County Police.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police — Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are still investigating the crash.

Police have not determined who was at fault for the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.