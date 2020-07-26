Three people injured in Montgomery County shooting Saturday evening

The shooting happened in the 18500 block of Cinnamon Drive in Germantown.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Three people were injured in a Germantown, Maryland, shooting on Saturday evening near 18500 block of Cinnamon Drive, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief David Pazos.

The shooting happened in the evening hours, but a specific time has not been given by officials.

Police and Fire/EMS crews in Montgomery County are asking those in the community to stay away from the crime scene due to the ongoing investigation.

No further information is known about the shooting, but WUSA9 has contacted police in the area, and hope to learn more.