MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — With coronavirus cases spreading across the country, Montgomery County Public Schools is preparing to provide instructional activities for all students online in the event that schools must closed.

The news of the preparation came in an MCPS letter that was sent out to parents and guardians Wednesday.

"MCPS has a plan in place to address continuity of operations and student learning should there be an outbreak in the state and in the county," the letter said. "The district also is meeting with all principals this week to review emergency preparedness procedures," said the district in its statement. "We continue to hear from members of the community seeking additional information about the steps we are taking to prevent the spread of the virus in schools and to provide instruction to students in the event of school closures. The following information highlights aspects of the district’s plan for school, facilities and instruction."

As part of the plan, MCPS said it will provide students instructional activities online through Google for Education software. This would require students to access the MCPS website, which would provide educational videos for various grades.

"We continue to hear from members of the community seeking additional information about the steps we are taking to prevent the spread of the virus in schools and to provide instruction to students in the event of school closures," added MCPS.

To see more on how Montgomery County Public Schools is working to protect and educate its students during the threat of coronavirus, click here.

RELATED: Worried about a shortage of hand sanitizer due to Coronavirus fears? Here's how to make your own

RELATED: Coronavirus prep: DC Public Schools suspend all international travel