Montgomery County school bus stuck after water main break

The bus had students on board when it got stuck early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

ASPEN HILL, Md. — A school bus got stuck in a sink hole that opened up following a water main break in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

The water main break was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1500 block of Leclair Court, off Wagon Way in Aspen Hill, Maryland. The water from the break likely caused the road to weaken and opened a sink hole, in which the bus got stuck, according to Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Rescue crews were able to get students who were on board at the time off the bus safely, according to a tweet from Piringer. Piringer said there were three or four students on the bus at the time it got stuck.

No injuries were reported in this incident.