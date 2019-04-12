MARYLAND, USA — The Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education has voted to start school after Labor Day for the 2020 to 2021 school year.

After receiving input from Montgomery County Public Schools officials, the School Board has decided on a proposed school year start date. According to the calendar, the school year will begin on Monday, August 31, 2020, and the last day of school is expected to be Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The calendar includes a 10-day spring break and one day of professional development at the end of each quarter. There is also a closure in September.

The school calendar decision comes after the Maryland General Assembly enacted a bill in 2019 that would allow each county board to set their own start and end dates for schools in their jurisdiction. This was an effort made by Maryland lawmakers to reverse Governor Larry Hogan's 2016 executive order forcing schools to extend summer vacation from June 15 to after Labor Day. Hogan's plan was an economic boost to beach resorts, but large school systems struggled.

In accordance with state law, the Board considered three different calendars developed by an internal staff made up of MCPS offices and departments.

The first calendar scenario had school start after Labor Day on September 8, 2020, and ending June 24, 2020. The second scenario had school start on Labor Day on September 1, 2020, and ending June 18, 2020. And the last scenario, which was the one that was chosen, has school start before Labor Day on August 31, 2020, and end June 16, 2020.

Each of the considered school calendar scenarios had 182 school days, a full spring break, professional development days, and make-up days.

The Board received feedback through a web survey, social media, discussions with stakeholders, email communication and student outreach before making a decision.

