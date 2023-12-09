MCPS to take part in National School Meals Programs

Officials say meals will be provided to all enrolled participants regardless of race, color, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Students struggling with food insecurity in Montgomery County can now apply to get free or reduced-priced meals through a federally funded program.

Montgomery County Public Schools announced Tuesday, that it is participating in the National School Breakfast Program, the National School Lunch Program, the Afterschool Snack Program, the At-Risk Afterschool Supper Program, and the Family Day Care Program.

Officials say meals will be provided to all enrolled participants regardless of race, color, sex, age, disability, or national origin. There will be no discrimination in the course of meal service and access to facilities.

In order to be eligible for free or reduced-cost meals, families must meet the following annual income eligibility requirements which are in effect from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024:

Officials say meals will be provided at the sites listed on the MCPS Website, click here to learn more.

