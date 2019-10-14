SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County are looking for an armed and dangerous person or persons after a police officer was shot and seriously injured in Silver Spring Monday morning, police said.

An officer responded to a parking garage at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street on a report of disorderly suspects, police said.

The injured officer called out on radio with disorderly subject in the parking garage at about 8:49 a.m., and a responding officer found the injured officer suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The details on how exactly the officer was injured were not immediately known.

The injured officer was taken via ambulance to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich are both en route to the hospital, officials said.

There is no immediate word on the officer's identity, but Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said via the hotline that the officer was taken to MedStar with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they are searching the area and want the public and area businesses to be aware of the activity. While there is no description of the suspect or suspects, they are considered armed and dangerous.

"We were on scene fairly quickly, we locked down the area, right now were doing searches so hopefully we’ll figure this out really soon," Montgomery County police spokesman Capt. C. Thomas Jordan said.

Commuters can expects delays in the area and along Interstate 495, but there is no active chase, a police official said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said the following roads are closed:

Fenton Street

Wayne Avenue

Cedar Street

Georgia Avenue near The Beltway

Spring Street

"It's a dynamic situation. We're trying to avoid the area if we can. Everybody stay out of the area while were continuing to look to piece this together and to find suspects if possible," Jordan said. "This is one of the hardest things that as police officers we have to deal with and one of the things we have to recognize is that it’s not just affecting the police officers its affecting the communities too."

RELATED: Witnesses describe massive police response in Silver Spring after officer shot

Montgomery County Councilman Tom Hucker, who represents Silver Spring, said his thoughts are with the officer and his family.

"It's just certainly a reminder of the sacrifices that are police put in every single day keeping our community safe. This is one of the safest communities in the country and everybody should be thinking of the officer and their family and being grateful to our police in such a difficult time," Hucker said.

"It's very, very troubling. It's a reminder of, I was there the night of the heavy Flower Branch explosion, it was a tragedy there. It'’s a wonderful community and I think the best community in the whole area, and the whole community is going to be suffering when we have an event like this. It's going to be on everybody’s mind for a very long time," Hucker added.

Montgomery County Public School officials said three schools in the area are sheltering in place.

Silver Spring International Middle School

Sligo Creek Elementary School

East Silver Spring Elementary School

Communications have gone out to the community alerting them of the shelter in place, school officials said.

Witness Describe Scene

Witnesses in the area described what happened, and also tweeted about the police activity.

"I heard that an officer was shot in the parking garage over here," a witness told WUSA9.

