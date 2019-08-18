GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 26-year-old man is missing from Gaithersburg according to Montgomery County Police.

Police said Leonard Sweeney was last seen leaving his home on Christopher Avenue on foot around 7 a.m.

Sweeney's family is concerned for his physical and emotional welfare according to police.

Sweeney is described as 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 145 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie over a white t-shirt and dark gray cargo pants.

Sweeney's hair is black and in braids and he has brown eyes according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Sweeney is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number, 301-279-8000.