Police: Multiple cars impacted by crash involving a police chase in Montgomery County at I-270, I-495 split

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Virginia State Police (VSP) and Maryland State Police (MDSP) are on the scene of a crash that happened at the I-270 and I-495 split northbound in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday, according to WUSA9's Nathan Baca and Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

Maryland State Police is working with Virginia State Police after the crash started in Virginia because VSP officers started pursuing the driver because it hit multiple cars while driving on the interstate, according to MDSP

The crash that ended the police chase in Montgomery County involved a police chase that happened along the American Legion Bridge, which led to four cars being a part of the accident, according to Baca.

Police are still investigating the crash and some lanes on I-270 may still be closed if there are drivers in that area, according to Maryland transportation officials.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.