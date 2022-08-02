Bodycam footage shows Montgomery County officer helping man shot in Germantown

Officer Kyle Berry said his training kicked in when he arrived on scene and found a man shot in both legs.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department officer Kyle Berry worked quickly to help save a man shot multiple times in Germantown, Maryland, Sunday night.

Berry was among several officers to respond to a report of shots fired in a Germantown neighborhood just after 7 p.m. When he arrived on scene to find a man shot multiple times in both of his legs and body, he said his training took over.

"It's not something we see everyday, but it is something we train for," Berry said. "In a previous life I worked in fire rescue, so I have some of that background and training."

Berry's life-saving efforts were captured on his body-worn camera. In the video released by the Montgomery County Police Department, officer Berry is seen talking to the man and putting a tourniquet on his leg.

"This is going to hurt like hell, but it will stop the bleeding," Berry tells the victim.

Warning: The video below may be considered disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Montgomery County Police Department said Berry's quick actions, along with another officer who was off-duty at the time, helped save the victim's life.

At last check, Shiera Goff, a public information officer for the department, said the victim was in stable condition at the hospital.

Police are still investigating what led up to this shooting and have not released any possible suspect information, but said they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Montgomery County Crime Solvers 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Berry told WUSA9 it's all in a day's work as a police officer.