Police investigate nail spikes found in Montgomery County along Beach Drive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Nail spikes found along Beach Drive between Garrett Park Road and Knowles Avenue have community member warning their neighbors and police investigating how the hazards ended up there.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police told WUSA9 that its officers have an open investigation of the nail spikes found.

Since the month of July, officers have received five calls for service of reports for wooden boards with protruding nails/screws found along Beach Drive. Park Police does not believe accidental occurrence is to blame, but instead the deliberate act of someone due to the frequency of incidents at one location.

Pictures from Matthew Tifford show the nail spikes that the police are investigating.

“I wanted to alert people, cyclists and drivers alike, that someone has been placing homemade spike strips along Beach Drive in the stretch between Strathmore Ave and Garrett Park Road," said Tifford.