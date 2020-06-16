Body of missing swimmer in Montgomery County recovered

Rescuers started looking for the swimmer around 12 p.m. Tuesday between the Triadelphia Reservoir and Rocky Gorge reservoir.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — First responders recovered a swimmer who drowned in the Howard Duckett watershed on the Patuxent River, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Rescuers started looking for the swimmer around 12 p.m. Tuesday between the Triadelphia Reservoir and Rocky Gorge reservoir. The swimmer was found around 2:30 p.m.

The area this swimmer went missing has a sign that tells people not to swim, according to officials.

No further information has been reported at this time about the swimmer.