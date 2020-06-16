x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

maryland

Body of missing swimmer in Montgomery County recovered

Rescuers started looking for the swimmer around 12 p.m. Tuesday between the Triadelphia Reservoir and Rocky Gorge reservoir.
Credit: WUSA9
There is a missing swimmer in Montgomery County and a recovery mission has been started, according to county officials.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — First responders recovered a swimmer who drowned in the Howard Duckett watershed on the Patuxent River, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. 

Rescuers started looking for the swimmer around 12 p.m. Tuesday between the Triadelphia Reservoir and Rocky Gorge reservoir. The swimmer was found around 2:30 p.m.

The area this swimmer went missing has a sign that tells people not to swim, according to officials. 

No further information has been reported at this time about the swimmer.

Multiple agencies did help with the recovery.

RELATED: Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel to reopen later this week for members, June 29 for public

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: Montgomery County reopening date finalized

RELATED: Montgomery County Council declares racism a 'public health crisis'

RELATED: Welcome back customers: Here's what hair, nail salons are doing to keep you safe

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.